Jared Brinkman is MVC Defensive Player of the Year -- again

CEDAR FALLS – For the second time in his career, UNI football's Jared Brinkman was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Brinkman, a defensive lineman, earned the same honor in 2019.

The 6-2, 290-pound senior has 67 tackles on the year and recorded a season-high in a single game with 14 against South Dakota on Oct. 16. Brinkman has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Brinkman has notched five solo sacks and assisted on two. He has 13 tackles for a loss of 47 yards.

Majoring in physical education, he is a graduate of Regina High School in Iowa City and the son of Mike and Carla Brinkman.

It is the ninth time a Panther has earned the distinction under head coach Mark Farley.

2019: Brinkman.

2016: Karter Schult

2015: Deiondrè Hall

2011: L.J. Fort

2009: James Ruffin.

2008: James Ruffin.

2007: Brannon Carter.

2001: Adam Vogt.

Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year and the league's Newcomer of the Year; Youngstown State's QB Demeatric Crenshaw is the conference Freshman of the Year; and coach Matt Entz has been tabbed the MVFC Coach of the Year.

The full All-Conference Team will be announced Nov. 29, and the full All-Newcomer Team will be announced Nov. 30.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0