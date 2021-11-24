Jared Brinkman is MVC Defensive Player of the Year -- again

COURIER REPORT
CEDAR FALLS – For the second time in his career, UNI football's Jared Brinkman was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Brinkman, a defensive lineman, earned the same honor in 2019.
The 6-2, 290-pound senior has 67 tackles on the year and recorded a season-high in a single game with 14 against South Dakota on Oct. 16. Brinkman has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Brinkman has notched five solo sacks and assisted on two. He has 13 tackles for a loss of 47 yards.
Majoring in physical education, he is a graduate of Regina High School in Iowa City and the son of Mike and Carla Brinkman.
It is the ninth time a Panther has earned the distinction under head coach Mark Farley.
2019: Brinkman. 2016: Karter Schult 2015: Deiondrè Hall 2011: L.J. Fort 2009: James Ruffin. 2008: James Ruffin. 2007: Brannon Carter. 2001: Adam Vogt.
Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year and the league's Newcomer of the Year; Youngstown State's QB Demeatric Crenshaw is the conference Freshman of the Year; and coach Matt Entz has been tabbed the MVFC Coach of the Year.
The full All-Conference Team will be announced Nov. 29, and the full All-Newcomer Team will be announced Nov. 30.
Photos: UNI football defeats Western Illinois in regular season closer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 1
Northern Iowa's Austin Evans celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 2
Northern Iowa's Terrance Kamara crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 3
Northern Iowa's Sam Schnee carries the ball for a touchdown against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 4
Northern Iowa's Jared Brinkman rushes Western Illinois University quarterback Connor Sampson on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 5
Northern Iowa's Edwin Dearman reaches for the legs of Western Illinois University's Darius Joiner on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 6
Northern Iowa's Deion McShane makes a reception against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 7
Northern Iowa's Deion McShane avoids the tackle from Western Illinois University's Greg Benton Jr. on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 8
Northern Iowa's Riley Van Wyhe wraps around Western Illinois University's Myles Wanza on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 9
Northern Iowa's Dom Williams carries the ball for a 99 yard touchdown against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 10
Northern Iowa's Alfonzo Lambert dances on the field after the Panthers recovered a fumble from Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 11
Northern Iowa's Caden Houghtelling sacks Western Illinois University quarterback Connor Sampson on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 12
Northern Iowa's Jevon Brekke sacks Western Illinois University quarterback Connor Sampson on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 13
Northern Iowa and Western Illinois University players attempt to catch a Hail Mary pass in the end zone to end the first half on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 14
Northern Iowa's Theo Day looks to make a pass against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 15
Northern Iowa's Terrance Kamara jumps through the Western Illinois University defensive line on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 16
Northern Iowa's Tim Butcher and Caden Houghtelling celebrate after Houghtelling makes the sack against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 17
Northern Iowa's Sean Wendel rushes Western Illinois University quarterback Connor Sampson on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 18
Northern Iowa's Austin Evans celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
