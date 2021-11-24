 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
COLLEGE NOTES

Jared Brinkman is MVC Defensive Player of the Year -- again

  • Updated
  • 0
Media Day Brinkman

University of Northern Iowa's Jared Brinkman, was named MVFC Defensive Player of the Year for the second time on Wednesday.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS – For the second time in his career, UNI football's Jared Brinkman was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Brinkman, a defensive lineman, earned the same honor in 2019.

The 6-2, 290-pound senior has 67 tackles on the year and recorded a season-high in a single game with 14 against South Dakota on Oct. 16. Brinkman has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble. Brinkman has notched five solo sacks and assisted on two. He has 13 tackles for a loss of 47 yards.

5 months for $5

Majoring in physical education, he is a graduate of Regina High School in Iowa City and the son of Mike and Carla Brinkman.

It is the ninth time a Panther has earned the distinction under head coach Mark Farley.

  • 2019: Brinkman.
  • 2016: Karter Schult
  • 2015: Deiondrè Hall
  • 2011: L.J. Fort
  • 2009: James Ruffin.
  • 2008: James Ruffin.
  • 2007: Brannon Carter.
  • 2001: Adam Vogt.

Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley was named the MVFC Offensive Player of the Year and the league's Newcomer of the Year; Youngstown State's QB Demeatric Crenshaw is the conference Freshman of the Year; and coach Matt Entz has been tabbed the MVFC Coach of the Year.

People are also reading…

The full All-Conference Team will be announced Nov. 29, and the full All-Newcomer Team will be announced Nov. 30.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News