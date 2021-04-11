UNI's Sydney Eaton earns medalist honors

CEDAR FALLS – Northern Iowa’s Sydney Eaton earned medalist honors at the UNI Spring Invitational Sunday at Pheasant Ridge Golf Course.

Eaton fired a final round 75 to finish the 54-hole tournament tiwh a score of 222 to edge Iowa’s Klara Wildhaber and Morgan Goldstein as well as first-day leader Kristen Giles of Drake by one stroke.

Eaton trailed Giles by a stroke after 36 holes on Saturday.

The Panthers will be back in action on Monday and Tuesday when they take place in the Stampede at The Creek hosted by Omaha.

