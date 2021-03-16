UNI's Parker finishes fourth at Bobby Nichols

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. – The Northern Iowa women took fifth at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate Tuesday.
The Panthers finished with a three-round total of 937.
Hannah Bermel led the way with a 13th place finish as she carded a final round 74.
In men’s action at the same tournament, UNI’s Griffin Parker took fourth overall. Parker closed with a 68 Tuesday as the Panthers finished 11th.
The men return to action March 22-23 in Springfield, Mo., while the women are next in action on March 30 in Carbondale, Ill.
Results
Women
Team standings – 1. Eastern Kentucky 890, 2. Findlay 916, 3. Western Carolina 920, 4. Tusculum 923, 5. Northern Iowa 937, 6. Carson-Newman 938, 7. Tennessee Tech 946, 8. Radford 947, 9. Austin peay 949, 10. Indiana State 969, 11. Bellarmine 970, 12. Northern Kentucky 980.
Medalists – Ragga Kristindottir (EKU), 70-72-73 – 215.
Northern Iowa – 13. Hannah Bermel 76-80-74 – 230, 22. Sydney Eaton 75-82-79 – 236, 22. Hailey Bermel 77-79-80 – 236, 26. Allison Nuss 76-79-82 – 237, 34. Emily Snelling 79-82-80 – 241.
Men
Team standings – 1. Tennessee-Martin 851, 2. Morehead State 851, 3. Tennessee Tech 853, 4. Carson-Newman 858, 5. Findlay 874, 6. Eastern Kentucky 875, Detroit Mercy 875, 8. Murray State 878, 9. Evansville 887, 10. Tusculum 888, 11. Northern Iowa 889, 12. Austin Peay 891, 13. Northern Kentucky 908, 14. Walters State CCD 911, 15. Roane State 964.
Medalist – Nick Wolf (UTM) 68-67-69 – 204.
Northern Iowa – 4. Griffin Parker 71-71-68 – 210, 29. Carter Stochl 72-76-72 – 220, 59 – Tommy Doyle 71-78-80 – 229, 65 – Jack Moody 73-80-80 – 233, 72. Ben Bermel 74-77-93 – 244.