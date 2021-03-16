UNI's Parker finishes fourth at Bobby Nichols

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. – The Northern Iowa women took fifth at the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate Tuesday.

The Panthers finished with a three-round total of 937.

Hannah Bermel led the way with a 13th place finish as she carded a final round 74.

In men’s action at the same tournament, UNI’s Griffin Parker took fourth overall. Parker closed with a 68 Tuesday as the Panthers finished 11th.

The men return to action March 22-23 in Springfield, Mo., while the women are next in action on March 30 in Carbondale, Ill.

Results

Women

Team standings – 1. Eastern Kentucky 890, 2. Findlay 916, 3. Western Carolina 920, 4. Tusculum 923, 5. Northern Iowa 937, 6. Carson-Newman 938, 7. Tennessee Tech 946, 8. Radford 947, 9. Austin peay 949, 10. Indiana State 969, 11. Bellarmine 970, 12. Northern Kentucky 980.

Medalists – Ragga Kristindottir (EKU), 70-72-73 – 215.

Northern Iowa – 13. Hannah Bermel 76-80-74 – 230, 22. Sydney Eaton 75-82-79 – 236, 22. Hailey Bermel 77-79-80 – 236, 26. Allison Nuss 76-79-82 – 237, 34. Emily Snelling 79-82-80 – 241.