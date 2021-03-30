UNI women take 12th in Missouri

Sydney Eaton was the top-scorer for the Northern Iowa women’s golf team Tuesday at the Diane Daugherty Invitational in Kirkwood, Mo.
Eaton shot a final round 75 to finish 11th overall as the Panthers finished 12th. Eaton finished with a 54-hole total of 231 as she also had rounds of 76 and 80.
UNI will return to action April 4-5 at Indiana State.
Results
Team standings: 1. Arkansas State 914, 2. South Dakota 916, 3. Illinois State 923, 4. Bradley 924, 5. Missouri State 937, 6. Lipscomb 944, 7. Southern Illinois 945, 8. Loyola 946, 9. Creighton 949, 10. Drake 951, 11. Lindenwood 965, 12. Northern Iowa 966, 13. Indiana State 972, 14. Nebraska-Omaha 980, 15. Central Michigan 982, 16. Valparaiso 1,010.
UNI: 11. Eaton 76-80-75 – 231, 53, 53. Hailey Bermel 81-81-82 – 244, 61. Hannah Bermel 84-83-80 – 247, 61. Emily Snelling 86-77-84 – 247, 70. Allison Nuss 86-80-84 – 250.