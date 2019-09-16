{{featured_button_text}}

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Northern Iowa stands in fourth place after the first two rounds of the Loyola Fall Invitational at the Flossmoor Country Club.

The Panthers shot a 36-hole total of 332 and are 15 shots behind leader Drake with 18 holes to play.

Hannah Bermel carded rounds of 79 and 75 and is eight shots behind first-day individual leader Katie Allen of Creighton. Sydney Eaton (156)  is 11th and Hailey Bermel (158) is 13th.

The final round begins today at 9 a.m.

