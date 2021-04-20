UNI roundup: Panthers rally to force team playoff at MVC championship

ST. CHARLES, Missouri – The University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team overcame a 10-stroke deficit to Evansville on a snowy Tuesday final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.

The Panthers, however, fell just short in the playoff and finished in second place for the third consecutive year.

UNI’s John Bermel was named the co-coach of the year with Evansville’s John Andrews following the dramatic rally. UNI and Evansville each finished with team scores of 942. Illinois State was two strokes back at 944.

Emily Snelling tied for second individually following a final-day 81 and was two shots back of overall champion Sophia Rehleder of Evansville. Hannah Bermel also earned all-conference honors for UNI with 79 final round and fourth place finish in the overall individual standings.

Allison Nuss and Hailey Bermel rounded out UNI’s team scoring.

Softball

At Des Moines, Northern Iowa’s softball team split a doubleheader with Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake.

The Panthers won the opening game, 2-1, after Kailyn Packard threw a complete-game victory.

Packard struck out seven and walked just two.