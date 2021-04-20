UNI roundup: Panthers rally to force team playoff at MVC championship

ST. CHARLES, Missouri – The University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team overcame a 10-stroke deficit to Evansville on a snowy Tuesday final round of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.
The Panthers, however, fell just short in the playoff and finished in second place for the third consecutive year.
UNI’s John Bermel was named the co-coach of the year with Evansville’s John Andrews following the dramatic rally. UNI and Evansville each finished with team scores of 942. Illinois State was two strokes back at 944.
Emily Snelling tied for second individually following a final-day 81 and was two shots back of overall champion Sophia Rehleder of Evansville. Hannah Bermel also earned all-conference honors for UNI with 79 final round and fourth place finish in the overall individual standings.
Allison Nuss and Hailey Bermel rounded out UNI’s team scoring.
Softball
At Des Moines, Northern Iowa’s softball team split a doubleheader with Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake.
The Panthers won the opening game, 2-1, after Kailyn Packard threw a complete-game victory.
Packard struck out seven and walked just two.
The top of UNI’s lineup helped produce both runs. Leadoff hitter Sammey Bunch finished 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Adara Opiola drove in Bunch and Madison Parks with a one-hopper to the right field fence in the top of the sixth inning.
In game two, Drake earned a split with a convincing 9-1 victory in five innings.
The Bulldogs tagged Erica Oler for eight runs, seven earned, on seven hits.
Summaries
Golf
MVC Championship
at St. Charles, Mo.
TEAM STANDINGS—*1. Evansville 942, 2. UNI 942, 3. Illinois State 944, 4. Missouri State 948, 5. Drake 959, 6. Bradley 967, 6. Southern Illinois 967, 8. Indiana State 981, 9. Loyola 991, 10. Valparaiso 1,039.
* Evansville won in a playoff.
GOLFER OF THE YEAR: Taylor Ledwein, Bradley
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Maria Toledo Bailey, Illinois State
MEDALIST: Sophia Rohleder, Evansville
COACH OF THE YEAR: John Bermel (UNI) John Andrews & Jim Hamilton (UE)
ALL-CONFERENCE -Maria Toledo Bailey, Illinois State, Hannah Bermel, UNI, Abby Cavaiani, Missouri State, Lauren Green, Indiana State, Taylor Ledwein, Bradley, Haeri Lee, Drake, Sophia Rohleder, Evansville, Moyea Russell, Southern Illinois, Emily Snelling, UNI, Emma Sutton, Illinois State.