BURLINGTON -- Hannah Bermel and Emily Snelling led the charge as the University of Northern Iowa women's golf team took a seven-stroke lead after the first two rounds of the MVC Preview meet Monday at Spirit Hollow Golf Course.

Hannah Bermel carded rounds of 73 and 79 for a 152 that is just two strokes behind leader Ally Ross of Butler. Snelling was at 153 after rounds of 75 and 78.  Sydney Eaton is at 159 (80-79), Aniika Patton at 160 (83-77) and Hailey Bermel at 163 (80-83).

UNI leads Missouri State 621-628 in the team standings with Drake at 629 and Southern Illinois at 630.

Men's golf

DEREK DOLENC INVITATIONAL: UNI stands 17th after two rounds of Southern Illinois' Derek Dolenc Invitational.

Tennessee-Martin is the leader at 563 while the Panthers are at 597.

For UNI, Ben Bermel (75-73) and Griffin Parker (72-76) are at 148, Tommy Doyle (75-74) is at 149, Parker Oleson (74-78) is at 152 and Sam Sacquitne (75-78) is at 153. Tate Chumley of Tennessee-Martin and Jake Vincent of Southern Utah share the lead at 137.

Women's soccer

WESTERN ILLINOIS 3, UNI 2: Northern Iowa battled back from a 2-0 halftime deficit, but couldn't overtake Western Illinois Monday in a women's soccer matchup.

Johnnie Hill and Sophia Conant scored second-half goals for the Panthers (4-5-0) with assists from Jamie Althiser and Olivia Stearns. UNI finished with a 20-18 advantage in total shots and a 7-6 edge in shots on goal.

