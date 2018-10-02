OMAHA, Neb. — Northern Iowa women’s golfers Hannah Bermel and Anne Gradoville each carded 1-over 73s and share the first-round lead at the Oak Hills Country Club in the Creighton Classic Monday.

The Panthers also own a 12-stroke lead over Drake in the team race with 18 holes to play.

UNI also saw Sydney Eaton tied for fourth with a 75, and Emily Snelling tied for seventh after shooting a 76.

The eight-team tournament wraps up today.

Men’s golf

WEST DES MOINES Sam Sacquitne fired rounds of 76 and 77 to pace Northern Iowa Monday during the opening 36 holes of the Zach Johnson Invitational a the Glen Oaks Country Club.

Sacquitne is tied for 32nd, and UNI stands 11th out of 12 teams.

The final round is scheduled for today.

Women’s soccer

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Northern Iowa scored five times in each half as the Panthers rolled to a 10-0 win over Division III Viterbo College Monday in a non-conference soccer match at the MercyHealth Sportscore Two complex.

Seven different players scored for UNI (5-5-2) as Kelsey Yarrow scored in just the second minute and the Panthers never looked back.

Jamie Althiser scored twice, while Sydney Hayden, Brynell Yount, Haddie Carlson, Johnnie Hill, Izzy LaFollette and Emma Rottinghaus also scored. The Panthers also saw Viterbo score an own-goal.

Anna Kaiser and Jami Reichenberger combined to post the shutout for UNI who plays at Evansville on Friday at 6 p.m.

Creighton Classic

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Northern Iowa 297, 2. Drake 309, 3. South Dakota 311, 4. Nebraska-Omaha 320, 5. Creighton 326, 6. Creighton B 327, 7. Bellevue 332. 8. Western Illinois 344.

TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — T1. Hannah Bermel (UNI), 73, T1. Anne Gradoville (UNI), 73, 3. Laerke Jensen (USD), 74, T4. Sydeney Eaton (UNI), 75, T4. Katie Bartlett (USD), 75.

NORTHERN IOWA — T. Bermel 73, T1. Gradoville 73, T4. Eaton 75, T7. Emily Snelling 76, 19. Sarah McMichael 80.

Zach Johnson Invitational

TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Bradley 294-299 — 593, T2. North Dakota St. 307-291 — 598, T2. Drake 295-303 — 598, 4. Creighton 298-303 — 601, 5. Loyola-Chicago 300-305 — 605, 6. IUPUI 310-296 — 606, 7. South Dakota 303-304 — 607, 8. Western Illinois 310-299 — 609, 9. Valparaiso 306-307 — 613, 10. Wisconsin-Green Bay 307-310 — 617, 11. Northern Iowa 317-310 — 627, 12. Eastern Illinois 324-312 — 636.

TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Drake Bushong (Bradley), 67-74 — 141, 2. Tyler Anderson (Loyola), 73-69 — 142, T3. Charles Jahn (Bradley), 71-75 — 146, T3. Ben Gilles (UWGB), 72-74 — 146, T3. Austin Crowder (IUPUI), 74-72 — 146.

NORTHERN IOWA — 32. Sacquitne 76-77 — 153, 36. Alex Pries 79-75 — 154, 62. Dominic Schnepf 82-81 — 163, 63. Carter Stochl 87-77 — 164, 69. Tommy Doyle 80-87 — 167.

