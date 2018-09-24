MADISON, Ill. — Carter Stochl fired rounds of 75 and 73 to pace Northern Iowa Monday at the SIUE Invitational at the Gateway National Golf Links.
Stochl is tied for 39th as the Panthers stand 14th in the 17-team field.
The host school leads Nebraska-Omaha by three strokes after posting a 36-hole score of 566. UNI carded a 603.
Results
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. SIUE 283-283 — 566, 2. UNO 280-289 — 569, 3. Bradley 290-280 — 570, 4. UT-Matin 299-274 — 573, 5. Tennessee Tech 290-286 — 576, 6. DePaul 292-286 — 578, 7. IWCC 294-285 — 579, 8. Valparaiso 290-294 — 584, Creighton 285-299 — 584, 10. Missouri State 299-289 — 588, 11. Drake 304-291 — 595, 12. Western Illinois 290-306 — 596, 13. Weber State 296-303 — 599, 14. Northern Iowa 304-299 — 603, 15. Murray State 30—304 — 606, 16. Loyola-Chicago 296-310 — 606, 17. Eastern Illinois 305-315 — 620.
TOP-FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Kyle Slattery (SIUE), 71-65 — 136, 2. Tate Chumley (UTM), 73-66 — 139, 3. Ben Krapfl (CU), 66-74 — 140, Kevin Gordon (UNO), 69-71 — 140, Ross Redmont (UTM), 71-69 — 140, Drake Bushong (BU), 72-68 — 140, Jackson Wetherbee (WIU), 67-73 — 14, Witchayapat Sinsrang (UNO), 69-71 — 140.
NORTHERN IOWA — 39. Carter Stochl 75-73 — 148, 45. Alex Pries 74-75 — 149, Andrew Wood 77-74 — 151, 78. Sam Sacquitne 78-77 — 155, 89. Dominic Schnepf 78-80 — 158.
