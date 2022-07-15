 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNI golfers prepare for next season at Waterloo Open

WaterlooOpen4.JPG

UNI golfer and Cedar Falls alum Ben Bermel puts in the final hole on his first day of the Waterloo Open.

WATERLOO – Northern Iowa golfers were among those to tee off at the 89th Waterloo Open, competing in what turned out to a somewhat more relaxing affair.

On Friday, six Panthers from the men’s team partook in the amateurs' match at the South Hills Golf Course, hoping to qualify for the main event on Sunday. Their tallies from Friday will be added to Saturday’s score, with the top 32 golfers advancing. But for UNI’s golfers, it was also a chance to play in a surprisingly relaxed environment on more familiar ground.

WaterlooOpen3.JPG

Thomas Storbeck taps the put on the final hole at South Hills Golf Course.

“It’s fun playing a tournament on courses you’re familiar with,” said UNI golfer Jack Moody. “I’d say it gives you a little bit of confidence coming out knowing the golf course – having recent memories here and past memories of playing well always helps.”

Moody, a junior, was grouped with seniors Thomas Storbeck and Ben Bermel. Moody and Bermel are both Cedar Falls alums and while they haven’t been able to spend that much time at South Hills, it’s still good to be close to home, letting them enjoy familiar surroundings and faces in their competition that they wouldn’t get to experience on the road.

“I wouldn’t say it’s much of an advantage,” Bermel said. “But to be able to… just stay at home and play courses that are right here and have friends and family that are around here and watch.”

However, despite the more relaxed mood they were in, the Panthers were still trying to keep a competitive edge. With their next golf season on the horizon, it was important for them to sharpen their skills.

WaterlooOpen2.JPG

UNI golfer and Cedar Falls alum Jack Moody lines up a put at the Waterloo Open. Moody was one of six Panthers golfing in the amateurs' competition.

“I know for me right now, I’m just trying to play as good as I can for my college career. That’s pretty important to me,” Storbeck said. “It’s good prep playing this, it’s a big field to just test our game out.”

It’s also a competition between the golfers at UNI, as it is with all the others, as opposed to working together. In this scenario, it’s a matter of each golfer wanting to come out on top, but winning by as close as they can for later on down the line.

WaterlooOpen1.JPG

UNI senior Thomas Storbeck shoots from the fairway. Storbeck finished with 71 strokes at the Waterloo Open on Friday.

“It’s still competitive. We want to see each other play well because our season is right around the corner,” Moody said “But I would say we’re definitely still trying to beat each other.”

“I would say we’re always trying to beat each other, but we’re okay if we lose to one another," Bermel said. You lose to your teammate that’s not too bad. There’s worse people to lose to.”

Storbeck led his group with 71 strokes. Moody shot a 73 and Bermel had a 76. That trio was joined by J.D. Pollard, Griffin Parker and Brandon McCarty as participants. 

