UNI golfers prepare for next season at Waterloo Open

WATERLOO – Northern Iowa golfers were among those to tee off at the 89th Waterloo Open, competing in what turned out to a somewhat more relaxing affair.

On Friday, six Panthers from the men’s team partook in the amateurs' match at the South Hills Golf Course, hoping to qualify for the main event on Sunday. Their tallies from Friday will be added to Saturday’s score, with the top 32 golfers advancing. But for UNI’s golfers, it was also a chance to play in a surprisingly relaxed environment on more familiar ground.

“It’s fun playing a tournament on courses you’re familiar with,” said UNI golfer Jack Moody. “I’d say it gives you a little bit of confidence coming out knowing the golf course – having recent memories here and past memories of playing well always helps.”

Moody, a junior, was grouped with seniors Thomas Storbeck and Ben Bermel. Moody and Bermel are both Cedar Falls alums and while they haven’t been able to spend that much time at South Hills, it’s still good to be close to home, letting them enjoy familiar surroundings and faces in their competition that they wouldn’t get to experience on the road.

“I wouldn’t say it’s much of an advantage,” Bermel said. “But to be able to… just stay at home and play courses that are right here and have friends and family that are around here and watch.”

However, despite the more relaxed mood they were in, the Panthers were still trying to keep a competitive edge. With their next golf season on the horizon, it was important for them to sharpen their skills.

“I know for me right now, I’m just trying to play as good as I can for my college career. That’s pretty important to me,” Storbeck said. “It’s good prep playing this, it’s a big field to just test our game out.”

It’s also a competition between the golfers at UNI, as it is with all the others, as opposed to working together. In this scenario, it’s a matter of each golfer wanting to come out on top, but winning by as close as they can for later on down the line.

“It’s still competitive. We want to see each other play well because our season is right around the corner,” Moody said “But I would say we’re definitely still trying to beat each other.”

“I would say we’re always trying to beat each other, but we’re okay if we lose to one another," Bermel said. You lose to your teammate that’s not too bad. There’s worse people to lose to.”

Storbeck led his group with 71 strokes. Moody shot a 73 and Bermel had a 76. That trio was joined by J.D. Pollard, Griffin Parker and Brandon McCarty as participants.