NORMAL, Ill. — The Northern Iowa women are tied for fourth after two rounds of the Redbird Invitational Sunday.
With a 18 holes to go today, UNI shot rounds of 311 and 307 and are tied with the host school with a score of 618.
Hannah Bermel was the Panthers’ top scorer. Bermel carded a pair of 3-over 75’s, and stands 11th.
At Colorado Springs, the UNI men finished 15th at the Air Force Falcon Invitational.
Sam Sacquitne fired a final-round 71 to pace the Panthers as he finished 12th with a 54-hole total of 214.
Results
Women
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Northern Illinois 296-288 — 584, 2. Eastern Kentucky 304-295 — 599, 3. Ball State 305-309 — 614, 4. (tie) Illinois State 306-312 — 618, Northern Iowa 311-307 — 618, 6. Loyola 311-308 — 619, 7. Bowling Green 304-316 — 620, 8. Ohio 310-312 — 622, 9. Evansville 315-311 — 626, 10. Drake 321-305 — 626, 11. Akron 313-319 — 632, 12. Butler 315-328 — 643, 13. Western Illinois 333-328 — 661, 14. Iowa Wesleyan 333-336 — 669.
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Brielle Ward (NIU), 71-71 — 142, 1. Lauren Ingle (NIU), 69-73 — 142, 3. Lexi Salberg (NIU), 75-68 — 143, Manon Tounalom (Ball St.), 72-71 — 143, Amanda Lindahl (EKU), 72-74 — 146.
NORTHERN IOWA — 11. Hannah Bermel 75-75 — 150, 23. Sydney Eaton 76-79 — 155, 32. Emily Snelling 79-78 — 157, 43. Anne Gradoville 81-78 — 159, 47. Hailey Bermel 84-76 — 160.
Men
TEAM STANDINGS — 1. Colorado 285-283-287 — 855, 2. Wyoming 287-280-293 — 860, 3. UC-Davis 286-292-283 — 861, 4. Air Force 288-288-286 — 862, 5. New Mexico State 284-287-292 — 863, 6. Northern Colorado 292-283-292 — 867, 7. Missouri State 296-292-283 — 871, 8. Weber State 285-296-292 — 873, 9. Abilene Christian 289-292-295 — 876, 10. Utah State 289-296-293 — 878, 11. Utah Valley 294-292-296 — 882, 12. Texas State 292-297-298 — 887, 13. SIU-Edwardsville 298-296-294 — 888, 14. Southern Utah 299-296-294 — 889, 15. Northern Iowa 301-298-296 — 895, 16. Drake 303-297-304 — 904.
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS — 1. Daniel O’Loughlin (Colorado), 70-70-69 — 209, 2. Tadhg Campbell (NMSU), 67-71-72 — 210, T3. Coby Welch (UNC), 72-67-72 — 211, T3. Mike McGilton (NMSU), 68-67-76 — 211, 5. Alex Clouse (ACU), 70-68-74 — 212.
NORTHERN IOWA — 11. Sam Sacquitne 70-73-71 — 214, 56. Parker Oleson 80-71-73 — 224, 56. Alex Pries 74-76-74 — 224, 85. Carter Stochl 79-78-78 — 235, 91. Tommy Doyle 78-83-90 — 251.
