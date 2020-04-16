You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Sports briefs
0 comments
SPORTS BRIEFS

Sports briefs

{{featured_button_text}}

College golf

  • UNI's Carter Stochl has been named a Missouri Valley Conference first team scholar athlete as announced by the league office on Thursday afternoon.

This is Stochl's second scholar athlete award. Stochl played in two tournaments this fall with a 75 stroke average. All six of his rounds were recorded in the seventies with a season low 72 coming in the second round of the Xavier Musketeer Classic.

Stochl has a 3.94 cumulative grade point average, majoring in Biology and Biochemistry.

College basketball

Former Ohio State guard D.J. Carton is transferring to Marquette.

Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski announced the addition of Carton on Thursday. The 6-foot-2 freshman from Bettendorf, Iowa, has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The school news release announcing Carton’s decision didn’t indicate whether he was planning to seek a waiver enabling him to play for his new team immediately. The NCAA is considering allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season starting in 2020-21, but that change is still working its way through the approval process.

“I chose Marquette because of the relationship I have been able to develop with Coach Wojo,” Carton said in the release. “I think he understands me and can bring the best out of me, on and off the court.”

UNI logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Honors given to 2 UNI golfers
Golf

Honors given to 2 UNI golfers

UNI's Hannah Bermel and Sydney Eaton have been named MVC First Team Scholar Athletes as announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon.

Sports briefs
Golf

Sports briefs

  • Updated

UNI's Hannah Bermel and Sydney Eaton have earned scholar-athlete recognition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News