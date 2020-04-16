Sports briefs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

College golf

UNI's Carter Stochl has been named a Missouri Valley Conference first team scholar athlete as announced by the league office on Thursday afternoon.

This is Stochl's second scholar athlete award. Stochl played in two tournaments this fall with a 75 stroke average. All six of his rounds were recorded in the seventies with a season low 72 coming in the second round of the Xavier Musketeer Classic.

Stochl has a 3.94 cumulative grade point average, majoring in Biology and Biochemistry.

College basketball

Former Ohio State guard D.J. Carton is transferring to Marquette.

Marquette coach Steve Wojciechowski announced the addition of Carton on Thursday. The 6-foot-2 freshman from Bettendorf, Iowa, has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The school news release announcing Carton’s decision didn’t indicate whether he was planning to seek a waiver enabling him to play for his new team immediately. The NCAA is considering allowing all Division I athletes to transfer one time without sitting out a season starting in 2020-21, but that change is still working its way through the approval process.

“I chose Marquette because of the relationship I have been able to develop with Coach Wojo,” Carton said in the release. “I think he understands me and can bring the best out of me, on and off the court.”

