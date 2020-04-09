Sports briefs

Golf

Bermel won two tournaments during the fall season and earned back to back MVC Golfer of the Week honors. She has a 3.94 cumulative GPA while majoring in communications disorders.

Eaton earned MVC Golfer of the Week for her performance at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational where she finished with a 217 (77-70-70). She maintains a 3.68 cumulative GPA while majoring in biology.

Baseball

Rawson is from Ankeny and is currently in his second of three years at the University of Iowa. At Iowa, he is a broadcaster for BTN Plus. Rawson has been the lead voice of home Iowa baseball and women’s basketball games for the last two seasons. He is also the Director of Daily Iowan TV, the student-run campus station.