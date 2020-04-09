Sports briefs

Golf
UNI's Hannah Bermel and Sydney Eaton
- have been named MVC First Team Scholar Athletes as announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon.
Bermel won two tournaments during the fall season and earned back to back MVC Golfer of the Week honors. She has a 3.94 cumulative GPA while majoring in communications disorders.
Eaton earned MVC Golfer of the Week for her performance at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational where she finished with a 217 (77-70-70). She maintains a 3.68 cumulative GPA while majoring in biology.
Baseball
The Waterloo Bucks
- have hired Jonathan Rawson as their Radio Broadcaster for the 2020 season. All broadcasts will be streamed online at www.waterloobucks.com and his calls during home games will be simulcast on the NWLTV webcasting platform.
Rawson is from Ankeny and is currently in his second of three years at the University of Iowa. At Iowa, he is a broadcaster for BTN Plus. Rawson has been the lead voice of home Iowa baseball and women’s basketball games for the last two seasons. He is also the Director of Daily Iowan TV, the student-run campus station.
College
Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra
- said head coaches and senior department staffers will take 10% salary cuts among proposed budget reductions to offset anticipated revenue shortfalls because of event cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Tyra said during a conference call on Thursday that his department aims to trim about $15 million from the proposed 2020-21 budget. That includes 10% salary reductions for men’s basketball coach Chris Mack, football coach Scott Satterfield, women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz and baseball coach Dan McDonnell, whose combined salaries for next year total about $10 million, the AD said. Tyra added that cuts were being discussed in other areas but did not provide any details.
The AD also said he will forego his $150,000 bonus the next two years and other compensation.
