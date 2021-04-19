Snelling, Panthers sit in second at MVC Women's Golf Championships

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team stands second after 36 holes at the Missouri Valley Conference women’s golf championships played Monday at Bogey Hills Golf Club.

The Panthers carded rounds of 308 and 306 for a 614 total to sit 10 strokes back of Evansville.

Emily Snelling is tied for second after rounds of 72 and 78 as she is tied with Missouri State’s Faith Belmear. Evansville’s Sophia Rohleder leads those two by one stroke after rounds of 75 and 74.

Sydney Eaton is tied for fourth, one stroke back of Snelling and Belmear. She had rounds of 76 and 78. Hannah Bermel is tied for eighth with a two-round total of 153, including a second 18 score of 72.

The final 18 holes will be played today.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0