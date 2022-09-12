 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNI MEN'S AND WOMEN'S GOLF

Mallow, Doyle pace UNI women and men's golfers

UNI

NORMAL, Ill. – Freshman McKenna Mallow led the Northern Iowa women’s golf team at its opening competition at the Illinois State Invitational.

Mallow fired rounds of 75-81-82 and tied for 54th overall in the 15-team tournament that started Sunday.

Anna Jensen and Allison Nuss tied for 57th.

The Panthers finished 12th as a team.

Butler edged Eastern Kentucky by a stroke to win the team title, while Butler’s Reese Wilson won the individual title with a score of 215 over 54 holes.

The UNI men wrapped up their first competition Sunday as the Panthers finished 20th out of 24 at the Air Force Invitational.

Tommy Doyle led the way for UNI by tying for 54th place with a 54-hole score of 224.

