Honors given to 2 UNI golfers

CEDAR FALLS -- UNI's Hannah Bermel and Sydney Eaton have been named MVC First Team Scholar Athletes as announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon.

Bermel won two tournaments during the fall season and earned back to back MVC Golfer of the Week honors. She has a 3.94 cumulative GPA while majoring in communications disorders.

Eaton earned MVC Golfer of the Week for her performance at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational where she finished with a 217 (77-70-70). She maintains a 3.68 cumulative GPA while majoring in biology.

