Honors given to 2 UNI golfers
0 comments

Honors given to 2 UNI golfers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- UNI's Hannah Bermel and Sydney Eaton have been named MVC First Team Scholar Athletes as announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon.

Bermel won two tournaments during the fall season and earned back to back MVC Golfer of the Week honors. She has a 3.94 cumulative GPA while majoring in communications disorders.

Eaton earned MVC Golfer of the Week for her performance at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational where she finished with a 217 (77-70-70). She maintains a 3.68 cumulative GPA while majoring in biology.

+1 
hannah bermel

Hannah Bermel
+1 
Sydney Eaton 2019

Sydney Eaton
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News