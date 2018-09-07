COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Sam Sacquitne fired a bogey-free, two-under par 70 Friday to lead the University of Northern Iowa men's golf team on the opening day of the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Sacquitne finished the day in a tie for seventh place. New Mexico State teammates Tadhg Campbell and Mike McGilton stood first and second, respectively, after rounds of 67 and 68.
In the team standings, New Mexico State has a one-shot lead over Weber State and Colorado. UNI is in 15th place, 17 strokes back.
Other individual scores for UNI included Alex Pries' 74 (tied for 47th), Tommy Doyle's 78 (tied for 80th), Carter Stochl's 79 (tied for 83rd) and Parker Oleson's 80 (tied for 87th).
