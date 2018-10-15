CHESTERTON, Ind. — Sydney Eaton positioned herself for a high finish to lead the University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team Monday at the Missouri Valley Conference Fall Preview meet at Sand Creek Country Club.
Eaton put together rounds of 80 and 78 Monday for a 158 total good for sixth place in the individual standings just six strokes behind leader Abby Cavaiani of Missouri State. Taylor Ledwein of Bradley and Rachel Johnson of Missouri State are tied for second at 154.
In the team standings, Missouri State (642) holds a one-shot edge over Bradley with Illinois State five strokes behind. UNI is fifth at 662.
Other individual scores for UNI include Anne Gradoville’s 166 (tied for 15th), Hannah Bermel’s 168 (tied for 24th), Emily Snelling’s 175 (43rd) and Hailey Bermel’s 179 (tied for 48th).
Panther Sarah McMichael, competing unattached, is tied for eighth at 163.
The tournament concludes with 18 holes Tuesday.
MVC Fall Preview
Team standings — 1. Missouri St. 642, 2. Bradley 643, 3. Illinois St. 647, 4. Southern Illinois 659, 5. Northern Iowa 662, 6. Drake 667, 7. Indiana St. 671, 8. Loyola 673, 8. Valparaiso 698.
Individual leaders — 1. Abby Cavaiani (Missouri St.) 76-76—152, 2. (tie) Taylor Ledwein (Bradley) 75-79—154, Rachel Johnson (Missouri St.) 79-75—154, 4. Paige Seiser (Ill. St.) 78-78—156, 5. Elayna Bowser (Loyola) 81-76—157, 6. Sydney Eaton (UNI) 80-78—158, 7. Francesca Saban (Bradley) 76-83—159, 8. (tie) Sarah McMichael (UNI-unattached) 80-83—163, Erica Olberding (Drake) 79-84—163, 10. (tie) Moyea Russell (S. Ill.) 84-80—164, Becca Black (Ill. St.) 82-82—164, Aimee Gerschke (Drake) 81-83—164, Chloe Horton (Bradley) 83-81—164.
