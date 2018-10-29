HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Northern Iowa stands 11th after the first two rounds of the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic at Diamante Country Club.
The Panthers put together rounds of 311 and 308 for a 619 total. Western Kentucky and Missouri State are tied for the lead at 597.
UNI’s Sydney Eaton (75-74—149) is tied for 11th and Hannah Bermel (76-77—153) is tied for 25th.
Anne Gradoville is at 157, Sarah McMichael at 160 and Hailey Bermel at 164.
Rachel Johnson of Missouri State is the individual leader after rounds of 71 and 67 for a 138 total.
Western Kentucky’s Megan Clarke is second at 139.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.