CHESTERTON, Ind. — Northern Iowa settled into an eighth-place finish Tuesday at the Missouri Valley Conference Fall Preview tournament contested at Sand Creek Country Club.
The Panthers, who were fifth after the first two rounds, closed with their poorest round of the event (343) for a 1,005 total. Missouri State (969) edged Bradley by two strokes for the team title.
The Lady Bears also had the meet medalist in Rachel Johnson, whose 231 total was one shot better than Elayna Bowser of Loyola and Abby Cavaiani of Missouri State.
UNI’s top finisher was Sydney Eaton. She carded rounds of 80, 78 and 84 for a 242 total good for seventh place. Anne Gradoville tied for 13th at 248, Hannah Bermel tied for 30th at 256, Emily Snelling was 44th at 264 and Hailey Bermel was 51st at 270. Panther Sarah McMichael, competing unattached, tied for 21st at 251.
MVC Fall Preview
Team standings — 1. Missouri St. 969, 2. Bradley 971, 3. Illinois St. 985, 4. Southern Illinois 987, 5. (tie) Indiana St., Drake 997, 7. Loyola 1,000, 8. Northern Iowa 1,005, 9. Valparaiso 1,055.
Individual leaders — 1. Rachel Johnson (Mo. St.) 79-75-77—231, 2. (tie) Elayna Bowser (Loy) 81-76-75—232, Abby Cavaiani (Mo. St.) 76-76-80—232, 4. (tie) Taylor Ledwein (Brad) 75-79-82—236, Paige Seiser (Ill. St.) 78-78-80—236.
UNI — 7. Sydney Eaton 80-78-84—242, T13. Anne Gradoville 80-86-82—248, T21. Sarah McMichael (unattached) 80-83-88—251, T30. Hannah Bermel 86-82-88—256, 44. Emily Snelling 82-93-89—264, 51. Hailey Bermel 91-88-91—270.
