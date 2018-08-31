NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. -- Hannah Bermel and Anne Gradoville shot 77s Friday to help the University of Northern Iowa women's golf team into second place after the opening round of the Nebraska-Omaha Invitational.
Bermel and Gradoville are tied for ninth individually with North Dakota State's Emma Groom setting the pace with a first-round 70. Sarah McMichael shot a 78 for UNI and Emily Snelling finished at 79.
South Dakota State tops the team standings at 298 with UNI at 311, just one shot ahead of North Dakota and three in front of South Dakota.
The tournament continues Saturday.
