CHESTERTON, Ind. -- Northern Iowa's Sydney Eaton played steady golf throughout a 36-hole day and is tied for the lead at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship at Sand Creek Country Club.
Eaton opened with a 72 and and added a 74 for a 146 total and a share of the lead with Indiana State's Thilda Staubo.
Panthers Hannah Bermel and Emily Snelling are among those tied for 25th place at 155 while UNI's Sarah McMichael is one stroke back at 156.
The tournament concludes with 18 holes Tuesday.
