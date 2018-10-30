HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Northern Iowa wrapped up its fall women’s golf season with a 12th-place finish at the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic at Diamante Country Club.
The Panthers finished at 931 over 54 holes. Central Arkansas won the event with a score of 897, and Missouri State was second at 900.
Megan Clarke of Western Kentucky put together rounds of 72, 67 and 73 for a 212 total good for medalist honors. Missouri State’s Rachel Johnson was runner-up at 214.
For UNI, Sydney Eaton tied for 13th at 224 (75-74-75). Hannah Bermel (76-77-79-232) tied for 36th, and Anne Gradoville (81-76-78-235) tied for 46th. Sarah McMichael finished at 240 and Hailey Bermel at 246.
