Try 1 month for 99¢

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, Ark. — Northern Iowa wrapped up its fall women’s golf season with a 12th-place finish at the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic at Diamante Country Club.

The Panthers finished at 931 over 54 holes. Central Arkansas won the event with a score of 897, and Missouri State was second at 900.

Megan Clarke of Western Kentucky put together rounds of 72, 67 and 73 for a 212 total good for medalist honors. Missouri State’s Rachel Johnson was runner-up at 214.

For UNI, Sydney Eaton tied for 13th at 224 (75-74-75). Hannah Bermel (76-77-79-232) tied for 36th, and Anne Gradoville (81-76-78-235) tied for 46th. Sarah McMichael finished at 240 and Hailey Bermel at 246.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments