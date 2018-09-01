Subscribe for 33¢ / day

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. -- Northern Iowa slipped to a fourth-place finish Saturday as the Nebraska-Omaha Invitational women's golf tournament concluded.

Second after the first round, UNI finished at 933. South Dakota State won the team title at 892.

Hannah Bermel (77-82-74) and Anna Gradoville (77-78-78) paced UNI with 233 totals good for a share of 12th place. Emily Snelling tied for 17th one stroke back.

Teresa Toscano of South Dakota State was the individual medalist with a 216 total on rounds of 73, 72 and 71.

