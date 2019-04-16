CHESTERTON, Ind. — Northern Iowa’s Sydney Eaton got edged out in a playoff for medalist honors and the Panthers also finished second in the team standings as the Missouri Valley Conference women’s golf championship concluded Tuesday.
Eaton entered the day tied for the lead and remained there after a round of 74 Tuesday for a 220 total. Missouri State’s Abby Cavaiani used a 73 to catch Eaton, then won the tournament on the second playoff hole.
Southern Illinois took the team title with a 905 total while UNI moved up from seventh place and finished at 912 to match the program’s best finish ever. Panther Hannah Bermel shot Tuesday’s best round with a 71 and finished in a fifth-place tie at 226 while Emily Snelling tied for 19th at 232 and Sarah McMichael shared 25th place at 234.
Bermel also received the MVC’s Elite 17 Award that goes to the student-athlete at the championship with the highest cumulative grade-point average. Bermel currently has a 3.92 GPA in Communications Science and Disorders.
MVC Championship
Team standings — 1. Southern Illinois 905, 2. Northern Iowa 912, 3. Bradley 914, 4. Indiana St. 915, 5. Drake 916, 6. Missouri St. 923, 7. Evansville 930, 8. Loyola 935, 9. Illinois St. 947, 10. Valparaiso 965.
Individual leaders (x-won playoff) — 1. x-Abby Cavaiani (Mo. St.) 75-72-73—220, 2. Sydney Eaton (UNI) 72-74-74—220, 3. Thilda Staubo (Ind. St.) 73-73-75—221, 4. Taylor Ledwein (Bradley) 75-73-75—223, 5. (tie) Hannah Bermel (UNI) 79-76-71—226, Sophia Rohleder (Evansville) 74-75-77—226, Lilian Klekner-Alt (S. Ill.) 77-71-78—226.
UNI — T1. Eaton 72-74-74—220, T5. Hannah Bermel 79-76-71—226, T19. Emily Snelling 82-73-77—232, T25. Sarah McMichael 78-78-78—234, 46. Anne Gradoville 90-81-80—251.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.