OMAHA, Neb. -- Defending tournament champion Northern Iowa has taken a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Creighton Classic at the Oak Hills Country Club in women's golf action Monday.
Emily Snelling fired an even-par 72 to lead the Panthers, who shot a 303 as a team.
Hannah Bermel carded a 74, and Sydney Eaton was a third UNI golfer in the top-five with a 77.
The final round of the tournament takes place today.
