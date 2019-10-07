{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. -- Defending tournament champion Northern Iowa  has taken a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Creighton Classic at the Oak Hills Country Club in women's golf action Monday.

Emily Snelling fired an even-par 72 to lead the Panthers, who shot a 303 as a team.

Hannah Bermel carded a 74, and Sydney Eaton was a third UNI golfer in the top-five with a 77.

The final round of the tournament takes place today.

