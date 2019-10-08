{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. -- Hannah Bermel claimed medalist honors to lead Northern Iowa Tuesday at the Creighton Classic held at the Oak Hills Country Club.

Bermel fired a final round 75 to finish one-shot better than Creighton's Katie Allen. The Panthers' Emily Snelling took tied for third with Drake's Kristen Giles with a 151.

UNI led after the first day, but Creighton surged past the Panthers for a four-shot victory -- 617 to 621 -- to win the 36-hole tournament.

UNI concludes its fall schedule Oct. 28-30 at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational in Manoa, Hawaii.

