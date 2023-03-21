OZARKS, Mo. – Griffin Parker tied for 10th and Northern Iowa finished seventh in the 15-team Missouri State Invitational at Millwood Golf Course Tuesday.

Parker shot rounds of 71-73-71 to finish 2-over for the tournament and just seven stroke back of winner Brandon Hoff of Oral Roberts.

Oral Roberts won the team title with a score of 654, while UNI came in at 881.

The Panthers also had Connor Van Weelden take 26th, which included a final round 70, and JD Pollard was 36th.

UNI is next in action April 3-4 at the Western Illinois Invitational which will be contested at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill.