COAL VALLEY, Ill. --- Northern Iowa carded a second excellent round Monday at the Missouri Valley Conference men’s golf championships at the Oakwood Country Club.
After standing in fourth after the first 18 holes, the Panthers shoot a 278 Monday to vault into third and stand just four strokes back of second-place Valparaiso.
Illinois State leads the field with a 36-hole score of 552, eight strokes better than the Beacons.
UNI was paced by JD Pollard Tuesday as he carded a career-best 2-under 69. Twice Pollard registered back-to-back birdies during his round on holes five and six and against on 15 and 16.
Pollard stands 10th overall with a two-round score of 1-under at 141.
Three teammates are just one shot behind him – Tommy Doyle, Griffin Parker and Connor VanWeelden.
Doyle carded one of the tournament’s seven eagles Monday with his eagle coming on No. 15 as he also produced a round of 69.
Parker carded five birdies during his round Monday and shot a 1-under 70, while Van Weelden shot a 72.
The final round of the tournament tees off at 9 a.m. Tuesday.