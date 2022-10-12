 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
TUESDAY REPLAY | COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

College men's golf: UNI men take third at Wichita State

  • Updated
  • 0
UNI

WICHITA, Kan. -- Thomas Storbeck shot a 4-under 209 over 54 holes to lead Northern Iowa to a third-place finish at the Brier Jones Shocker Invitational Tuesday. 

Storbeck opened with a round of 66 Monday to lead after the opening 18 holes, but tumbled back in the field with a second round 76. He, however, rebounded with a 67 Tuesday.

He finished seven shots back of medalist Brady McKinlay of Utah Valley who fired rounds of 66-67-69. 

Wichita State won the event with a score of 853. Utah Valley was second at 857 and UNI third at 869. 

The Panthers also saw Griffin Parker take sixth after rounds of 70, 72 and 73. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Davante Adams apologizes for shoving production worker after Raiders loss

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News