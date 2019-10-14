{{featured_button_text}}

JONESBORO, Ark. -- Tommy Doyle is tied for 26th and Northern Iowa is seventh in a 13-team field after the first two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at the RidgePointe Country Club.

Doyle opened with a round of 78, but cut eight strokes over his next 18 holes to shot a 36-hole score of 148.

Carter Stochl and Grffin Parker are tied for 33rd with 149s. Stochl had a second-round 73, while Parker shot 75-74.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Arkansas State leads the tournament with a 555 score. UNI carded a 596 and is tied with Missouri Valley Conference rival Valparaiso.

The final round is schedule for today.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments