JONESBORO, Ark. -- Tommy Doyle is tied for 26th and Northern Iowa is seventh in a 13-team field after the first two rounds of the Bubba Barnett Intercollegiate at the RidgePointe Country Club.
Doyle opened with a round of 78, but cut eight strokes over his next 18 holes to shot a 36-hole score of 148.
Carter Stochl and Grffin Parker are tied for 33rd with 149s. Stochl had a second-round 73, while Parker shot 75-74.
Arkansas State leads the tournament with a 555 score. UNI carded a 596 and is tied with Missouri Valley Conference rival Valparaiso.
The final round is schedule for today.
