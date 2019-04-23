SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Parker Oleson shot a final-round 70 Tuesday as the University of Northern Iowa men’s golf team placed sixth at the Missouri Valley Conference Championship.
Tommy Doyle and Sam Sacquitne posted rounds of 76 Tuesday to help the Panthers to a 54-hole total of 918. UNI was picked to finish ninth in the pre-meet coaches’ poll. Southern Illinois defeated Illinois State by 10 strokes for the title, 859-869.
Doyle finished 14th overall at 225 with Oleson tied for 17th at 227 and Sam Sacquitne tied for 22nd at 230. David Rauer of Illinois State and Kory Franks of Missouri State topped the individual leaderboard at 212.
MVC Championship
At Sunrise Beach, Mo.
Team standings — 1. Southern Illinois 85r9, 2. Illinois St. 869, 3. Missouri St. 884, 4. Bradley 895, 5. Valparaiso 902, 6. Northern Iowa 918, 7. Drake 921, 8. Loyola 922, 9. Evansville 937.
Individual leaders — 1. (tie) David Rauer (Ill. St.) 66-75-71—212, Kory Franks (Mo. St.) 72-70-70 212, 3. Peyton Wilhoit (S. Ill.) 71-72-70—213, 4. Brad Carpenter (Mo. St.) 73-70-71—214. 5. (tie) Luke Gannon (S. Ill.) 70-76-70—216, Matthis Besard (S. Ill.) 75-67-74—216.
UNI — 14. Tommy Doyle 73-76-76—225, T17. Parker Oleson 77-80-70—227, T22. Sam Sacquitne 77-77-76—230, 42. Alex Pries 84-79-79—242, 44. Carter Stochl 78-80-86—244.
