BURLINGTON — Hannah Bermel and Emily Snelling finished strong to lead the University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team to the MVC Preview championship Tuesday at Spirit Hollow Golf Course.
Bermel shot a final-round 77 and Snelling a 76 as they tied for the individual title with 54-hole scores of 229. Sydney Eaton tied for 25th at 241, Aniika Patton tied for 42nd at 246 and Hailey Bermel tied for 61st at 252.
UNI finished with an eight-shot cushion over Missouri State and Drake in the team standings. Southern Illinois was fourth 11 shots back and Illinois State fifth.
Men’s golf
UNI MOVES UP: Northern Iowa climbed three spots and finished in a tie for 14th place Tuesday at Southern Illinois’ Derek Dolenc Invitational.
Tennessee-Martin won the 18-team tournament with a score of 852, followed by Tennessee Tech (858), Belmont (868) and Drake (869). UNI finished at 894.
Belmont’s Evan Davis, Drake’s Tim Lim and Southern Utah’s Jake Vincent tied for medalist honors at four-under par 209. UNI was led by Tommy Doyle at 218 and Griffin Parker at 222. Doyle shot a final-round 69.
