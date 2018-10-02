OMAHA, Neb. — Sydney Eaton led a trio of University of Northern Iowa golfers who finished in the top five as the Panthers won the Creighton Classic Tuesday.
UNI finished at 602, 11 strokes ahead of South Dakota.
Eaton followed her opening-round 75 with a 73 for a 148 total that was just one shot behind South Dakota’s Katie Bartlett. Hannah Bermel finished third at 149 (73-76) and Emily Snelling tied for fourth at 150 (76-74). Anne Gradoville was 10th at 155 (73-82) and Sarah McMichael finished 28th (80-83—163).
Men
UNI FINISHES 11TH: UNI’s men’s golf team wrapped up its fall season with an 11th-place finish at Drake’s Zack Johnson Invitational at Glen Oaks Country Club.
Bradley was the team champion with a score of 879 while the Panthers shot 918 for the 54-hole event.
Sam Sacquitne fired a 69 Tuesday that included an eagle and tied for 18th overall at 222. Alex Pries was 30th at 227.
Results
Women
Creighton Classic
Team standings — 1. Northern Iowa 602, 2. South Dakota 613, 3. Drake 616, 4. Neb.-Omaha 631, 5. Creighton 646, 6. Creighton B 655, 7. Bellevue 656, 8. Western Illinois 665.
Individual leaders — 1. Katie Bartlett (S. Dakota) 75-72—147, 2. Sydney Eaton (UNI) 75-73-148, 3. Hannah Bermel (UNI) 73-76—149, 4. (tie) Emily Snelling (UNI) 76-74—150, Sigurlaug Run Jonsdottir (Drake) 76-74—150.
Men
Zach Johnson Inv.
Team standings — 1. Bradley 879, 2. North Dakota St. 886, 3. Creighton 888, 4. IUPUI 893, 5. (tie) Drake, Loyola 896, 7. South Dakota 899, 8. Western Illinois 908, 9. Green Bay 913, 10. Valparaiso 914, 11. Northern Iowa 918, 12. Eastern Illinois 954.
Individual leaders — 1. Tyler Anderson (Loyola) 73-69-72—214, 2. (tie) Drake Bushong (Bradley) 67-74-74 -215, Austin Crowder (IUPUI) 74-72-69—215.
