WATERLOO, Ill. — A rough second round dropped the Northern Iowa women’s golf team from its second place perch at the Missouri Valley Conference championship.

The Panthers closed out their first round of action on Sunday with a score of 320 strokes (+32) which put UNI in second place after 18 holes.

Victoria Hualde, a freshman from Spain, led UNI with 77 strokes (+5) which put her in a six-way tie for second place. Junior Anna Jensen finished second on the Panthers with a score of 79 strokes (+7) and sat in a six-way tie for ninth.

Despite their strong play in the first round, the Panthers struggled on day two, finishing with 332 strokes (+44) and fell back into seventh place with a two-round score of 652 (+76).

Hualde again led the Panthers, finishing the second round at 80 strokes (+8). Jensen concluded her round with a score of 83 (+11) for the second best score.

Hualde slid from second to a tie for seventh place while Jensen fell into a tie for 23rd.

Missouri State remains in first place with a score of 630 strokes (+54).

The final round of the MVC championships tees off at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.