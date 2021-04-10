 Skip to main content
College golf: UNI men win match play event, Panther women sit third
COLLEGE GOLF

CEDAR FALLS - The University of Northern Iowa men's golf team won a pair of match play duals this weekend at Pheasant Ridge.

The Panthers defeated Wartburg, 4-2, and won a tiebreaker after splitting six matches against Western Illinois. Tommy Doyle won both of his matches 2 and 1 for UNI while Jack Reeves posted convincing wins by 8 and 7 and 7 and 5 margins.

The UNI women's golf team sits third in a stroke place meet at Pheasant Ridge with the final round slated for Sunday morning. Iowa leads the five team event with a score of 601 (300-301). Drake is second at 610 (304-306) followed by UNI at 614 (305-309). 

Drake's Kristen Giles finished with rounds of 72 and 74 to lead the medalist race at 2-over par. UNI's Sydney Eaton is one stroke back after improving from her opening round 74 with a 73 on Saturday.

UNI's Hannah Bermel sits seventh (77-76) and Emily Snelling ninth (75-79).

