 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College golf: UNI competes in Stampede at the Creek
0 comments

College golf: UNI competes in Stampede at the Creek

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ELKHORN, Nebraska—The University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team placed thrid and the men’s golf team finished seventh in their respective divisions Tuesday in the Stampede at the Creek hosted by the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Griffin Parker finished 17th individually to lead the Panther men. His teammates Alex Pries and Jack Moody finished five shots back.

Emily Snelling and Hannah Bermel finished with a 54-hole total of 234 to lead the Panther women.

UNI logo 2014
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News