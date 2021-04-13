College golf: UNI competes in Stampede at the Creek

ELKHORN, Nebraska—The University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team placed thrid and the men’s golf team finished seventh in their respective divisions Tuesday in the Stampede at the Creek hosted by the University of Nebraska Omaha.
Griffin Parker finished 17th individually to lead the Panther men. His teammates Alex Pries and Jack Moody finished five shots back.
Emily Snelling and Hannah Bermel finished with a 54-hole total of 234 to lead the Panther women.
