Bermel, Panthers claim titles at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Hannah Bermel fired rounds of 71 and 72 to win medalist honors leading Northern Iowa to the team title at the Indiana State Spring Invitational Monday.

Bermel finished five shots ahead of her nearest competitor.

UNI also saw Emily Snelling finish sixth with a two-day total of 150 and Allison Nuss was eighth with a 36 hole score of 151.

The Panthers carded a 597 which was five shots better than Wisconsin-Green Bay. UNI tied with Butler with the low team round Monday of 297.

Results

Team standings: 1. Northern Iowa 300-297 – 597, 2. UW-Green Bay 302-300 – 602, 3. Butler 307-297 – 604, 4. Indiana State 304-313 – 617, 5. Evansville 309-318 – 627, 6. Western Michigan 326-307 – 633, 7. Eastern Illinois 337-341 – 678, 8. Rose-Hulman 345-334 – 679, 9. Valparaiso 341-339 – 680.

Medalist: Hannah Bermel (UNI), 71-72 – 143.

Northern Iowa: 1. Bermel 71-72 – 143, 6. Emily Snelling 78-72 – 150, 8. Allison Nuss 74-77 – 151, 12. Sydney Eaton 77-76 – 153, 31. Hailey Bermel 81-80 – 161.

