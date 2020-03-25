Gary Rima's "On Press Row" nears finale

During an exciting time in the sports calendar, Rima kept his show’s focus on the Missouri Valley Conference regular season men’s basketball title UNI clinched one day after he found out his show’s run was coming to an end. He then shifted gears towards the upcoming MVC tournament and had planned to focus on March Madness before the coronavirus altered the landscape.

It was a tough secret to keep.

“It was hard,” Rima said during a Tuesday phone interview with The Courier. “I had to kind of bite my tongue a couple of times to not let it out. I just wanted to do it at the right time and I wanted to tell people myself on the show.”

Speaking with transparency and from the heart, Rima took a positive approach and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to work a dream job.

“Let me be perfectly clear, I am not mad at NRG media or KXEL for the decision they have made,” Rima told his audience. “How can I be? I’ve had the time of my life for the past nearly 14 years talking sports with you.

“Anyone who owns a business, they have the absolute right to make decisions that they think are best for them and their business, whether a person likes it or not. Sure I’m disappointed the show is ending, but I’m not going to be mad that it’s ending.”