CEDAR FALLS — The campus of Northern Iowa felt like home the moment he stepped on it during a visit in September.

However, Benilde St. Margaret’s defensive back William Frattalone held off on making a decision about his future until June 21—more than nine months later.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota product said the reason for the delay in his commitment came down to his desire to focus on his final high school lacrosse season.

“It was just hard to try to focus on college plans when I was in such an intense lacrosse season,” Frattalone said. “Every single day, I was out on the field…it was a lot of hard work. I did not want to focus on something else when I needed to be completely dedicated to lacrosse.”

Frattalone explained he always planned to wait on the decision until after lacrosse.

“I knew I wanted to commit after lacrosse so I could focus on the season,” Frattalone said. “But, I knew right after lacrosse season, I wanted to lock in my college plans.”

Benilde St. Margaret’s lacrosse season ended on Saturday, June 17 with a 10-8 win over Shakopee in the third place game in the state tournament. Frattalone committed to UNI four days later over interest from Darmouth, Columbia, Cornell, Valparaiso, St. Thomas, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“UNI fell in and it was the right place,” Frattalone said. “After lacrosse season, I connected back with the coaches and I got my offer a little bit before I committed.”

Frattalone said he connected with Panthers head coach Mark Farley and strength and conditioning coach Jed Smith during his discussions with UNI.

“I definitely like the coaches,” Frattalone said. “[Jed Smith], hearing everything he had to say about life at UNI and coach Mark Farley talking about one thing that I need is to persevere—I feel like they connected with my values.”

Although he put lacrosse first this spring, Frattalone said there was no doubt about which sport he wanted to pursue at the collegiate level.

“I do not think there is any other sport like football,” Frattalone said. “The family and having each other’s back is something that does nto really come in any other sports. It is the most competitive sport. If you do not have your brother’s back, the team will never come together. That is my favorite aspect of it.”

“And, just being able to hit as hard as you want and play as hard as you want with little restrictions. That is definitely the reason I love it so much.”

A broken arm in his senior season forced Frattalone to play the entirety of the year with a club on his arm. This prevented him from showcasing his talents on offense, but helped him fall in love with his role as a defensive back.

With a unique blend of size, speed and strength, Frattalone said he feels he can be an asset in the secondary at UNI though he noted he has experience at edge and outside linebacker as well.

In lacrosse, Frattalone lined up as a short stick defensive mid-fielder, a position which he said feels very similar to his position on the gridiron.

“My position in lacrosse is completely correlated to my DB footwork in football,” Frattalone said. “The footwork is very similar. The way I approach the game is very similar. Everything with spacing—it is really almost playing the same sport except for one sport I have stick in my hand and the other I am tackling.”