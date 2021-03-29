Will McElvain set to return from COVID-19 absence

“When you are in quarantine you are not allowed to have anything to do with the team, even exercise and activity. You take two weeks off and things change. It takes a while to get that rhythm back and get your body to react.”

With all that said Farley added, “In this conversation Will is the quarterback unless something shows up that I’m not aware or something rears its head that we have to be conscious about. I will project that Will will be the starter this Friday if I had to answer the question today.”

In the four games prior to missing the last two, McElvain completed 58 of 114 passes for 745 yards.

While encouraged with the return of his starting quarterback, Farley was equally elated about the growth and potential Justin Fomby showed in his two starts for UNI.

Fomby completed 33 of 52 passes for 433 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

“It is huge,” Farley said of the two games of experience Fomby got. “What this does is creates opportunities and based off your performance will it create other opportunities? What it also does is makes us aware of what needs to be improved upon.