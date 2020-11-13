 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNI's Smith accepts invitation to Senior Bowl
0 comments
alert top story
NORTHERN IOWA FOOTBALL

UNI's Smith accepts invitation to Senior Bowl

{{featured_button_text}}

MOBILE, Ala. – Northern Iowa defensive end Elerson G. Smith has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in 2021.

+4
George Floyd death hits UNI's Smith hard

George Floyd death hits UNI's Smith hard

UNI all-American defensive end Elerson G. Smith, a Minneapolis native, grew up minutes from where George Floyd was murdered. That Black Lives Matter movement is more than ever on Smith's mind now. 

Smith joins Panther teammate, offenisve tackle Spencer Brown, with an invitation to the game. UNI is one of two schools, the other being Michigan, with two accepted senior bowl invites.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith was the Phil Steele FCS Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and earned Preseason First-Team All-American honors from Stats Perform. He was a First-Team All-MVFC honoree last season and was named AFCA First-Team All-American after picking up 14 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, 21.5 tackles for loss and 63 total tackles.

He is the 10th Panther to accept a senior bowl invite, the most prestigious of the senior all-Star games. UNI players have a habit of using senior all-star games to improve their draft stock. David Johnson used the senior bowl to improve his draft stock in 2015. Daurice Fountain won MVP honors at the 2018 East-West Shrine Game.

Smith is currently in Minneapolis training to get ready for the senior bowl and the rest of the draft process.

+3 
Elerson Smith

Elerson Smith
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News