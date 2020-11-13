UNI's Smith accepts invitation to Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. – Northern Iowa defensive end Elerson G. Smith has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 30 in 2021.

Smith joins Panther teammate, offenisve tackle Spencer Brown, with an invitation to the game. UNI is one of two schools, the other being Michigan, with two accepted senior bowl invites.

Smith was the Phil Steele FCS Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and earned Preseason First-Team All-American honors from Stats Perform. He was a First-Team All-MVFC honoree last season and was named AFCA First-Team All-American after picking up 14 sacks, 14 quarterback hurries, 21.5 tackles for loss and 63 total tackles.

He is the 10th Panther to accept a senior bowl invite, the most prestigious of the senior all-Star games. UNI players have a habit of using senior all-star games to improve their draft stock. David Johnson used the senior bowl to improve his draft stock in 2015. Daurice Fountain won MVP honors at the 2018 East-West Shrine Game.

Smith is currently in Minneapolis training to get ready for the senior bowl and the rest of the draft process.

