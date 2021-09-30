UNI's running backs just want to eat

CEDAR FALLS – Let’s eat.

At the end of each practice, the Northern Iowa running backs group gets together and finishes their post practice circle with that chant.

After finding space to maneuver tough in week one against Iowa State, the Panther run game hummed in victories over Sacramento State and St. Thomas.

UNI averaged 206 yards a game on the ground in those two victories and the Panthers got it done without relying on one bell cow.

Four players have gotten 12 or more carries in the first three games as UNI is displaying the best depth at the position than it has had in a long time.

“The success of the group has given us the ability to really run our offense whether it is our passing game or run game because the size of the backs and speed of the backs are complimentary,” UNI head coach Mark Farley said.

Kansas transfer Dom Williams has gotten the bulk of the load and leads the team with 35 carries for 213 yards. Vance McShane, Bradrick Shaw and Tyler Hoosman all have pivotal roles as well.

“It feels good to have that kind of depth,” Williams said. “As competitive as all of us are we push each other to be better every day.”

Each player brings different attributes to the position.

Williams brings the ability to gain yards in-between the tackles while also having more than enough speed to get outside. Hoosman has been consistent as a short-yardage man.

The two newest to the unit, McShane and Shaw, bring an element UNI has not had in a while. McShane hits the hole faster than any back UNI has had in a decade. At 6-foot-1, 225-pounds Shaw has shown glimpses of being the most explosive of the group with his combination of size, power and speed.

“He is very focused and very humble,” Williams said of Shaw who is a native of Hoover, Alabama and played for the program that was once was featured on MTV’s Two-A-Days reality series. “He never talks about himself. He just comes and works.

“Vance is a speedster, but something a lot of people don’t know is he begs the coaches to let him go in blocking situations to block. It just shows it is not about him, but it is about the team’s success."

The depth has allowed UNI to use all four in different packages, especially a ton of two-back sets which the Panthers have not used a lot in prior years.

Farley said only because they have four capable players they trust in all situations is offensive coordinator Shawn Watson able to run so many two-back sets.

“It’s opened up our offense and it’s balanced us up where we are harder to defend with that group of players on the field,” Farley said. “They (defenses) have to figure out is it a throwing set. A running set? Defenses have changed over the years, too. As that changes you have to have the right mixed of things to be able to spread people out.

“One you have to have two backs, and really you need to have three, four backs to be able to run the two-back system because somebody is going to get nicked up. You can’t put a plan in unless you can stay in the plan should one guy get hurt.”

The group has hauled in just five passes in three games for 14 yards, but three or four of those catches were one move or one block away from an explosive play.

"We are just a great group together," Williams said. "There is a lot of energy. There is a lot of focus, too. Everybody knows when to lock in. That is the perfect thing is the balance of when to know to work and when to have fun."

