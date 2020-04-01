UNI's Moore enters transfer portal

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa senior Briley Moore announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
“I feel it is the best decision for me, my family and the opportunity to pursue the dreams that I set for myself when I was a little kid. Panther nation, thank you for all the memories that I will cherish forever,” Moore posted in his Tweet.
Moore, who was a 2019 preseason FCS first-team all-American, missed all of of last season after suffering an injury to his corcoid process in the third quarter of UNI’s season opening triple-overtime loss to Iowa State.
He was granted a medical redshirt and was expected to be a primary part of UNI’s offense during the 2020 season. The Blue Springs, Mo., native has 83 career catches for 1,116 yards.
Moore played as a true freshman as an undersized tight end, but blossomed into one of the best at the position in the Football Championship Subdivision having a breakout 2017 season as a sophomore with 38 catches for 494 yards, which was the most by a Panther tight end in more than a decade.
Moore followed that up with a junior season that saw him make 39 catches for 536 yards and four touchdowns, earning first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for his play.
Moore graduated in December.
Moore’s departure leaves senior Tristan Bohr, junior Brock Hadachek, sophomores Jayden Scott and Alex Allen and redshirt freshman Maverick Gatrost as the Panthers top returning tight ends.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!