You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UNI's Moore enters transfer portal
0 comments
breaking top story
UNI FOOTBALL

UNI's Moore enters transfer portal

{{featured_button_text}}
Briley Moore tweet

This is a tweet Northern Iowa senior tight end made Wednesday night announcing he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. 

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa senior Briley Moore announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

“I feel it is the best decision for me, my family and the opportunity to pursue the dreams that I set for myself when I was a little kid. Panther nation, thank you for all the memories that I will cherish forever,” Moore posted in his Tweet.

Moore, who was a 2019 preseason FCS first-team all-American, missed all of of last season after suffering an injury to his corcoid process in the third quarter of UNI’s season opening triple-overtime loss to Iowa State.

He was granted a medical redshirt and was expected to be a primary part of UNI’s offense during the 2020 season. The Blue Springs, Mo., native has 83 career catches for 1,116 yards.

Moore played as a true freshman as an undersized tight end, but blossomed into one of the best at the position in the Football Championship Subdivision having a breakout 2017 season as a sophomore with 38 catches for 494 yards, which was the most by a Panther tight end in more than a decade.

Moore followed that up with a junior season that saw him make 39 catches for 536 yards and four touchdowns, earning first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for his play.

Moore graduated in December.

Moore’s departure leaves senior Tristan Bohr, junior Brock Hadachek, sophomores Jayden Scott and Alex Allen and redshirt freshman Maverick Gatrost as the Panthers top returning tight ends.

+1 
Briley Moore

Moore
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News