UNI's Moore enters transfer portal

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa senior Briley Moore announced on Twitter Wednesday evening that he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

“I feel it is the best decision for me, my family and the opportunity to pursue the dreams that I set for myself when I was a little kid. Panther nation, thank you for all the memories that I will cherish forever,” Moore posted in his Tweet.

Moore, who was a 2019 preseason FCS first-team all-American, missed all of of last season after suffering an injury to his corcoid process in the third quarter of UNI’s season opening triple-overtime loss to Iowa State.

He was granted a medical redshirt and was expected to be a primary part of UNI’s offense during the 2020 season. The Blue Springs, Mo., native has 83 career catches for 1,116 yards.

Moore played as a true freshman as an undersized tight end, but blossomed into one of the best at the position in the Football Championship Subdivision having a breakout 2017 season as a sophomore with 38 catches for 494 yards, which was the most by a Panther tight end in more than a decade.

Moore followed that up with a junior season that saw him make 39 catches for 536 yards and four touchdowns, earning first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors for his play.