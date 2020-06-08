UNI's Harris hopes athletes feel free to talk overall experience

CEDAR FALLS – Within the University of Iowa football program it has been an eye-opening 48 to 72 hours.
After many complaints from former players based on observations of words and actions of long-time strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, who has since been placed on administrative leave, Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz has said things must change.
While not completely getting into the thick of controversy, University of Northern Iowa director of athletics David Harris and head football coach Mark Farley spoke briefly upon the issue during a nearly 40-minute long Zoom meeting with media members Monday that primarily dealt with Panther athletes returning to campus.
“A good thing for us is we have been having those conversations,” said Harris who will be entering his fifth season at the helm of UNI’s athletic department this fall. “Since I have been here each fall we have an opportunity … we bring together many of our student athletes of color to talk about their experiences with our department and on our campus.
“We’ve tried to be proactive in this regard. We try to get in front of them and have conversations where they have an opportunity to share what they feel like is good and maybe not quite as good of their experience and then try to go about solving those things to the best of our ability.”
Harris says in the aftermath of Iowa’s developing situation athletic departments across the nation are doing deeper dives into their programs and conducting self reflection on the overall experience for student athletes of color and how each institution can do it better and how it can be done more in depth.
“We are fortunate to be in a position as we continue to have those conversations it will be a continuation of something that is already started,” Harris said. “We are hoping student athletes are in position where they feel comfortable talking to us about their experiences and how we can improve things for them during their time on campus.”
With the focus on the process to bring Panther football players back on campus and the logistics of that, Farley said he and his staff have not had time to address the situation with their athletes.
“We have had conversations about this and this will be an on-going conversation,” Farley said. “That will be part of the process that we go through and I think everybody will go through as we get prepared to move forward.”
