UNI's Harris hopes athletes feel free to talk overall experience

CEDAR FALLS – Within the University of Iowa football program it has been an eye-opening 48 to 72 hours.

After many complaints from former players based on observations of words and actions of long-time strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Doyle, who has since been placed on administrative leave, Hawkeye head coach Kirk Ferentz has said things must change.

While not completely getting into the thick of controversy, University of Northern Iowa director of athletics David Harris and head football coach Mark Farley spoke briefly upon the issue during a nearly 40-minute long Zoom meeting with media members Monday that primarily dealt with Panther athletes returning to campus.

“A good thing for us is we have been having those conversations,” said Harris who will be entering his fifth season at the helm of UNI’s athletic department this fall. “Since I have been here each fall we have an opportunity … we bring together many of our student athletes of color to talk about their experiences with our department and on our campus.