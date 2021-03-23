UNI's Elerson Smith, Spencer Brown wow scouts at Panther Pro Day

“I was expecting to jump high, but I didn’t know I had that in me. I’m excited about that,” Smith said.

+3 UNI football: Farley proud of Brown's Senior Bowl invite UNI head coach Mark Farley said three true freshmen-- 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive lineman Hayden Amos of Carlisle, defensive back Stefen Black II of Blue Springs, Mo., and linebacker/safety Jace Andregg of Solon -- have jumped out this fall.

Smith’s vertical jump would’ve ranked fifth in the 2020 NFL Draft Combine bested only by Jalen Raegor of TCU, Dante Olson of Montana, Henry Ruggs III of Alabama – all who went 42 inches and Donovan Peoples-Jones of Michigan who went 44.5.

It was facing that kind of athlete day in, day out in practice that drove Brown to get bigger, stronger and faster so he wouldn’t have to hold him play-after-play in practice.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Going into fall camps and practices after that the best guy I saw every year was Elerson,” Brown said. “I saw him every single day. We had some good battles. We like to go at it after practice.

“I’m sure when he gets on here he is going to say he got used to being held once practice was going on. After fall camp the inside of his jersey was usually ripped up pretty good, but that was about the only way you could block the guy so I had to get by.”

The 6-foot-9, 320-pound Brown was equally impressive with a 4.88 40, 30 ½ vertical and he pumped up 29 reps of the 225-pound bench.

And asked what it was like to go against Brown in practice on a daily basis, Smith did not hold back.