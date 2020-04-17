UNI tight end Briley Moore will finish college career at Kansas State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Northern Iowa graduate transfer Briley Moore has decided on his next destination.

The tight end will be finishing his collegiate football career closer to his hometown of Blue Springs, Missouri. Moore announced on Twitter Friday that he has decided to continue his football career at Kansas State.

Moore chose Kansas State -- coached by former UNI assistant and North Dakota State head coach Chris Klieman -- over Baylor and Missouri.

A 2019 preseason FCS first team all-American, Moore missed nearly all of last season after suffering an injury to his corcoid process in the third quarter of UNI’s season-opening, triple-overtime loss at Iowa State. He was granted a medical redshirt and graduated in December.

During his career at UNI, Moore recorded 83 catches for 1,116 yards.

