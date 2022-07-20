UNI the ‘right place’ for Spencer lineman

CEDAR FALLS -- Spencer lineman Kaleb Cline grew up watching and cheering for the Northern Iowa Panthers.

On Tuesday, Cline announced that, following his senior season with the Spencer Tigers, he would join the Panthers football program on Twitter with the simple statement “10000% COMMITTED.”

The eighth known commitment to the 2023 class for UNI, Cline mentioned both his Panther fandom and the coaching staff as reason he chose to commit before his senior season.

“Both my parents went to UNI,” Cline said. “So, I grew up a UNI fan since I was very little…I felt like UNI was the fit for me.”

Cline continued and pointed to the talks he had with the coaching staff during a visit to Cedar Falls further confirmed to him that this was the right decision.

“When I went on my first visit back in February, I could tell the coaches loved me right away,” Cline said. “I have loved UNI since that very first visit.”

With reported interest from Power 5 schools as an offensive lineman, but the length, speed and awareness to play on the defensive side of the ball, Cline’s positional fit at the next level is up in the air at the moment--even for the UNI coaches. However, one thing is clear according to the 6-foot-5, 250-pound athlete.

“They did not know what position they wanted at,” Cline said. “Bryce Paup wants me at D end. Ryan Clanton wants me at center. They are not sure if they want on offense or defense yet, but they know they want me on the line.”

With 40-yard dash dipping into the 4.7s and a squat of 440, Cline’s skillset makes him uniquely capable on the gridiron.

“I am really fast,” Cline said. “Because I am on the lighter side right now, my speed helps me. I am at 250 and that is pretty light for O-line…My speed helps me a lot because I fire off the ball…I can also get to the second level really fast…For defense, I can read the quarterback pretty well. In our defense, we have to make a lot of reads. We cannot go rogue. I also am really lengthy.”

No matter which side of the field Cline lines up on when he takes the field in Cedar Falls, he said he knows it will be the right place for him to accomplish his professional football dreams.

“I trust 100% in the coaching staff at UNI,” Cline said. “I know they are great…That is really encouraging to me. I know I have a chance to go where I want to go because that is the goal for me. That is my dream. That is another huge reason I chose UNI.”

Cline continued that despite interest from Iowa State and Nebraska, he knows that he made the right choice in picking UNI.

“I am going to choose the place that is right for me,” Cline said. “I know that, if I stuck it out longer, I could have got a preferred walk-on or an offer from them, but, in the end, I knew UNI was the right place for me. I do not need to go Power 5 to show my talent.”