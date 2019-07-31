ST. LOUIS -- Following an outstanding sophomore season, the Missouri Valley Football Conference expects an encore performance from University of Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams.
The Burlington native was the only Panther named to the MVFC's preseason all-conference defensive unit released Wednesday.
A year ago, Williams earned first-team all-league honors after making 42 tackles, breaking up three passes and intercepting four passes for 113 return yards, including a game-clinching pick-six against South Dakota State with less than a minute to play.
Williams was also named preseason all-MVFC honorable mention as a return specialist. He returned 16 kickoffs for an average of 25.0 yards last season and ran back seven punts.
The preseason defensive team also includes two Iowa natives in South Dakota defensive lineman Darin Greenfield of Sheldon and South Dakota State linebacker Christian Rozeboom of Sioux Center.
Tuesday, UNI's Jackson Scott-Brown and Briley Moore were named to the preseason all-MVFC offensive unit.
