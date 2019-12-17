CEDAR FALLS -- A pair of University of Northern Iowa football players were named to the Associated Press FCS All-America teams Tuesday.
Junior defensive end Elerson Smith landed on the second team, while true freshman cornerback Omar Brown was a third-team selection.
Smith recorded 63 tackles, including 21½ for a loss and 14 sacks in a dominant season. Both those marks land in the top-five single season performances in Panther history.
The Minneapolis native also forced five fumbles, blocked two kicks, recorded 14 quarterback hurries and had four pass breakups.
Brown, also a native of Minneapolis, started every game in his first season on campus. He was credited with 77 tackles and five pass breakups. Additionally, he had six interceptions and recovered three fumbles.
In all, 14 members or the Missouri Valley Football Conference were selected to the team.
121319ap-uni-james-madison-1
Northern Iowa defensive back Xavior Williams knocks the ball loose from James Madison wide receiver Brandon Polk (3) during Friday night's FCS playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va.
DANIEL LIN, HARRISONBURG DAILY NEWS-RECORD
121319ap-uni-james-madison-7
Northern Iowa defensive lineman Jared Brinkman (44) grabs James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci (6) during the first half Friday.
DANIEL LIN, HARRISONBURG DAILY NEWS-RECORD
121319ap-uni-james-madison-5
UNI head coach Mark Farley paces the sideline during the first half of Friday's FCS playoff game against James Madison.
DANIEL LIN, HARRISONBURG DAILY NEWS-RECORD
121319ap-uni-james-madison-6
James Madison defensive lineman John Daka (7) closes in on Northern Iowa quarterback Will McElvain (13) during the first half of Friday's FCS playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va.
DANIEL LIN, HARRISONBURG DAILY NEWS-RECORD
121319ap-uni-james-madison-3
James Madison running back Solomon Vanhorse (42) is tackled by Northern Iowa's Khristian Boyd (99) during the first half Friday.
DANIEL LIN, HARRISONBURG DAILY NEWS-RECORD
121319ap-uni-james-madison-4
James Madison linebacker Dimitri Holloway (2) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of Friday's FCS playoff game against Northern Iowa.
DANIEL LIN, HARRISONBURG DAILY NEWS-RECORD
121319ap-uni-james-madison-2
James Madison running back Percy Agyei-Obese (31) is tackled by Northern Iowa defensive lineman Elerson Smith (16) during the first half of Friday's FCS playoff game in Harrisonburg, Va.
DANIEL LIN, HARRISONBURG DAILY NEWS-RECORD
